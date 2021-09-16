Sameer Raje clarifies the role of Zoom and what worked for its success
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Sameer Raje clarifies the role of Zoom and what worked for its success
00:02:03
About the session
FEATURING
Sameer Raje
General Manager & Head of India, Zoom
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Founder shares the pricing model at MyDiagnostics
00:00:52
"It was always about listening to the customers" - Lenskart cofounder Ramneek Khurana
00:01:19
Dr. Anand on expected COVID vaccination frequency moving forward
00:00:45
Abhishek Singh discusses the role of data and how it can be leveraged for public good
00:03:15
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What are the hot and trending courses on Coursera these days?
00:14:20
Founder talks about the focus investment areas for IvyCap
00:01:29