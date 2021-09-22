Satheesh Krishnamurthy's tips on equity investing for young investors
00:04:23
About the session

Satheesh Krishnamurthy's tips on equity investing for young investors

FEATURING

Rohan Arinaya
Co-Founder, Merican Consultants

Satheesh Krishnamurthy
EVP & Head, Axis Bank India

Gaurav Dua
SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy , Sharekhan

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

CRED's Kunal Shah: "If you stay insanely focused on skill, money will come to you"
00:04:54

Paul Alapat talks about two fundamental policy executions in India - GST and Aadhaar
00:03:48

Zerodha CIO's top sectors to invest in, and sectors to avoid
00:01:04

Sivakumar Sundaram on the need for physical touch in digital education
00:03:01

Focusing on one market segment with InsurePays' CEO
00:01:01

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is Spotify tapping into the Indian music market?
00:14:43