Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Saumil Majumdar on using company vision as motivation, and challenges while scaling
00:02:18
FEATURING
Saumil Majmudar
CEO & Managing Director, SportzVillage
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
H&M's competition in India, unprecedented growth, and partnership with Myntra
00:02:15
Furlenco's Ajith Karimpana shares his journey to entrepreneurship
00:03:54
Vijay Shekhar Sharma gives insights on building additional value streams at PayTM
00:04:03
Udaan's Vaibhav Gupta on the need for large-scale distribution machinery
00:01:15
Taapsee Pannu explains her decision making while choosing roles
00:02:02
Samara Mahindra elaborates on Carer's therapeutic approach to cancer treatment
00:01:00