Be Secure - Code to Apps
00:42:46
About the session

A comprehensive security setup enables an organization to follow its vision with absolute freedom. Comprehensive security is not only coverage, but also best-in-breed protection, built in intelligence and simplified management. A discussion on the key drivers and tools that can enable a comprehensive approach to security, which inturn helps a company safeguard its people, data and infrastructure.

