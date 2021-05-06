Watch 'Serve & Protect: Conversations on optimally securing the Cloud' hosted by YourStory in association with Cisco; where industry leaders Anubhav Wahie (Cisco); Neeraj Singh (Groww); Rajiv Dinesh (Delhivery) and Sudheer Tumuluru (Myntra) discuss secure multi-cloud adoption. The panellists discuss the specifics of adopting a single cloud provider against a multi-cloud footprint, and the associated imperatives of building a secure and scalable security architecture. The discussion also brings out the importance of reducing time to detection and remediation by prioritising security investments that consider asset identification, attack detection and simplified security operations applicable in a multi-cloud security parlance.
Securing business operations in a multi-cloud environment: Here’s what experts say
About the session
