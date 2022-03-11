Shalini Chaudhari on diversity and inclusion and elements required to strengthen the participation of women in tech workforce

In a career spanning over two decades, Shalini Chaudhari, AVP, Deliver Head, Infosys has lived her life encouraging people to understand and appreciate their differences, invest in personal and professional growth, and give back to the community. YourStory caught up with Shalini to know more about her milestones, learnings, and life hacks under its ‘I am the future’ series that spotlights dynamic and successful women leaders at Infosys.