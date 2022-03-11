In a career spanning over two decades, Shalini Chaudhari, AVP, Deliver Head, Infosys has lived her life encouraging people to understand and appreciate their differences, invest in personal and professional growth, and give back to the community. YourStory caught up with Shalini to know more about her milestones, learnings, and life hacks under its ‘I am the future’ series that spotlights dynamic and successful women leaders at Infosys.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Shalini Chaudhari on diversity and inclusion and elements required to strengthen the participation of women in tech workforce
00:24:13
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Kyndryl’s Jennifer Andrews shares some effective leadership mantras
00:23:17
Painting the future, AkzoNobel Style
00:32:06
Kyndryl’s Nasreen Dawood talks about seizing opportunities and adopting a learning mindset to build a career in tech
00:34:05
Kyndryl’s Kush Mahajan speaks about being empathetic and straightforward to crack success at work
00:24:46
Being emotionally aware is key for leading diverse teams: Rachael Zavodnyik, Head of Legal, APAC, Infosys
00:23:16
AWS Women in Tech Series – [ACKO General Insurance Limited]
00:04:14