SpotDraft at Amazon AI Conclave 2019
We help businesses understand the good, bad and ugly using AI," says Shashank Bijapur, Co-founder and CEO, SpotDraft, an AI-driven contract automation platform. He shares how being awarded at the Amazon AI Conclave 2019 is a win for their whole team.
21st Feb 2020
