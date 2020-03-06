Stylumia at Amazon AI Conclave 2019
Ganesh Subramanian, Founder and CEO, Stylumia explains how they are solving a fundamental challenge in the fashion business - demand prediction. "Startup is a marathon," he says as he shares his experience at Amazon AI Conclave 2019, and how AWS will give them impetus for the future.
6th Mar 2020
