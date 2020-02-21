Sudha Murty on entrepreneurship and the need for inclusive and sustainable innovations

“The reasonable man adapts himself to the world: the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”

Acclaimed author and Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty quoted Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw’s immortal words from Man And Superman, on the side lines of the second edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards.





In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Sudha Murty says social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour and innovation should create inclusive, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions.





She believes an uncompromisable attribute that every entrepreneur must have is “passion, one that gives courage to cross unknown territories”.

Her passion for social work has not diminished over time. When asked about her refreshing approach to viewing things, she says “If you look at the positive side of every event and each person, there is always a good story inside. And there will always be hope”.