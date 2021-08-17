Tarun Mehta on why entry of other EV players is beneficial for the market
00:00:40
About the session

Tarun Mehta on why entry of other EV players is beneficial for the market

FEATURING

Tarun Mehta
Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does BabyChakra’s acquisition mean for MyGlamm?
00:10:13

Advantage Club's funding plans
00:00:39

Revant Bhate's tips for aspiring entrepreneurs
00:01:21

Neha Motwani on Fitternity's growth targets
00:00:41

Ayushi Gudwani outlines FableStreet's pricing strategy and price perception
00:01:31

Kabir Singh outlines Burger Singh's pricing strategy
00:01:14