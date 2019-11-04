Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Guy Kawasaki, Chief Evangelist, Canva - Episode 16

Guy Kawasaki talks about what it was like working under Steve Jobs, the work culture during his time at Apple vs. work culture in today's tech companies, his role as Chief Evangelist at Canva and his top advice for entrepreneurs.

By Aditya Ranade
4th Nov 2019
Guy Kawasaki is featured in today's episode of Tech Talk With Anu. During his interview with Anu Deshpande, Guy talks about his role as Chief Evangelist at Apple from 1983-1987 - he was originally responsible for marketing the Macintosh computer line. He also talks about what it was like working under Steve Jobs, the work culture during his time at Apple vs. work culture in today's tech companies, his role as Chief Evangelist at Canva and his top advice for entrepreneurs.

