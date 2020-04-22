Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Heidi Roizen, Partner, Threshold VC

By Team YS
22nd Apr 2020
Venture Capitalist Heidi Roizen is featured in today's episode of Tech Talk With Anu. During her interview she talks about the specific traits that she looks for in entrepreneurs before making an investment decision and entrepreneurial mistakes that leads to an unsuccessful pitch. She also provides advice to entrepreneurs on building a meaningful business network. 

