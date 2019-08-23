Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Founder & CEO of Drawbridge
Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Founder & CEO of Drawbridge speaks about her motivation and journey as Founder & CEO
Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Founder & CEO of Drawbridge - Acquired by LinkedIn is featured in today's episode of Tech Talk With Anu. During her interview with Anu Deshpande, she speaks about her motivation and journey as Founder & CEO, common misconceptions entrepreneurs have about raising capital, and the advice she would have loved to have heard when she first started her journey as an entrepreneur.