Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kumar Malavalli

Kumar Malavalli - Co-Founder and CTO of Brocade Communications is featured in today's episode of Tech Talk With Anu.

By Team YS
31st Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
remove
play

Kumar Malavalli - Co-Founder and CTO of Brocade Communications is featured in today's episode of Tech Talk With Anu. During his interview with Anu Deshpande, Kumar tells the story of how Brocade Communications was founded and grew into becoming the largest IPO of 1999 and a $30 billion dollar company after the IPO. He provides specific reasons behind the success of Brocade, shares the setbacks he experienced as an entrepreneur, and provides great advice to entrepreneurs. In addition, he talks about his initiatives with the chair he has endowed, STEM educational outreach program, Indus International Schools, and his role as trustee of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Guy Kawasaki, Chief Evangelist, Canva - Episode 16

Aditya Ranade
TECH TALK WITH ANU
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Founder & CEO of Drawbridge

Team YS
TECH TALK WITH ANU
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

Team YS
TECH TALK WITH ANU
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

Abhishek Nandi
TECH TALK WITH ANU
play

Anu Deshpande/Ann Winblad, Founding Partner, HWVP - Episode 12

Abhishek Nandi
TECH TALK WITH ANU
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Sanjay Subhedar, Founding Managing Director of Storm Ventures

Aditya Ranade
TECH TALK WITH ANU

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IBM appoints Arvind Krishna as new global CEO

Thimmaya Poojary
CORPORATE

[YS Exclusive] Mukesh Bansal has ‘No Limits’. Watch Curefit Founder talk about his new book and more

Shradha Sharma
ENTREPRENEUR

What got this IIM alum's bootstrapped snack startup onto Amazon’s Launchpad

Debolina Biswas
STARTUP

How Zoho enabled Eunimart to automate internal operations and increase efficiency by 30 percent

Jerlin Justus
STARTUP

As Wipro CEO steps down, search is on for successor

Thimmaya Poojary
CORPORATE

This agritech startup founded by IIT Delhi alumnus is serving over 55,000 farmers in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha

Sindhu Kashyaap
STARTUP