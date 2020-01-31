Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kumar Malavalli

Kumar Malavalli - Co-Founder and CTO of Brocade Communications is featured in today's episode of Tech Talk With Anu. During his interview with Anu Deshpande, Kumar tells the story of how Brocade Communications was founded and grew into becoming the largest IPO of 1999 and a $30 billion dollar company after the IPO. He provides specific reasons behind the success of Brocade, shares the setbacks he experienced as an entrepreneur, and provides great advice to entrepreneurs. In addition, he talks about his initiatives with the chair he has endowed, STEM educational outreach program, Indus International Schools, and his role as trustee of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.