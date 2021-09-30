The ‘AAA’ formula to successful marketing decoded by IBM’s Deepali Naair

In this exclusive conversation with Yourstory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Deepali Naair, Director Marketing - India & South Asia-IBM says that to excel as a marketer, it is critical to learn the ‘AAA’ formula of success, which stands for - Agility, Authenticity and Adaptability to change. The head of marketing for IBM in India and South Asia also shares how the company has continued to remain at the centre of change by keeping up with the times and technological innovations.