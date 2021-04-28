Serial entrepreneur K Srikrishna, who is currently a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Northeastern University in Boston, speaks exclusively to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma about his book, ‘‘The Art Of A Happy Exit: How Smart Entrepreneurs Sell Their Business’. The book tells the stories of twenty entrepreneurs across India and the US who've sold their startups to different degrees of happiness.
The art of a happy exit from startups for entrepreneurs
00:30:36
