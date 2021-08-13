The story of India's first crypto unicorn: CoinDCX

CoinDCX became India's first crypto unicorn after the crypto exchange raised $90 million in its Series C funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. In this exclusive conversation with YourStory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma, CoinDCX Co-founders Sumit Gupta (CEO) and Neeraj Khandelwal (CTO) take us behind the scenes in their journey of building India's first crypto unicorn in less than four years and joining the global billion-dollar crypto startup club that includes big names like Binance and Ripple.