CoinDCX became India's first crypto unicorn after the crypto exchange raised $90 million in its Series C funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. In this exclusive conversation with YourStory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma, CoinDCX Co-founders Sumit Gupta (CEO) and Neeraj Khandelwal (CTO) take us behind the scenes in their journey of building India's first crypto unicorn in less than four years and joining the global billion-dollar crypto startup club that includes big names like Binance and Ripple.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
The story of India's first crypto unicorn: CoinDCX
00:22:13
About the session
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma | Tarun Arora, CEO - Zydus Wellness
00:35:04
Paras Chopra talks about the central value and learning that motivates him
00:01:10
"We're very positive on the outlook for India": SoftBank's Munish Varma
00:01:00
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How accurate are new technologies for COVID-19 testing?
00:11:02
The founders that inspire CureFit CEO Mukesh Bansal
00:00:32
Rapid fire with Capital Float MD, Gaurav Hinduja
00:00:20