A
Cisco

Cisco

View Brand Publisher

Three aspects of digital transformation

Each month 113 million professionals rely on #Webex to collaborate & move projects faster. Sudhir Nayar & Kavyanidhi Narayan of @Cisco_in share how Webex can transform collaboration & efficiency for SMBs. Interested? Write to webexunlimited@cisco.com to learn more.
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Collaboration with others can speed up the delivery of connected ideas that result in something innovative. Speed is the last great competitive advantage, so if you want to deliver something fresh, speed is crucial to delivering innovation before others do.


Each month 113 million professionals rely on Webex to collaborate and to move projects forward faster. Cisco Webex improves productivity, reduces travel and thus cost for organisations.


Whatever your collaboration needs, from online meetings to a multipurpose platform that offers messaging, project management, and file sharing, Webex makes communicating with employees and clients easier and more affordable than ever.


Talking about its transformative impact on organisations, Sudhir Nayar, Managing Director, Commercial Sales, Cisco together with Kavyanidhi Narayan, Marketing Head, Collaboration Business, Cisco India, shares the three aspects of digital transformation that can impact collaboration and drive efficiency, savings and innovation for businesses.


Interested in leveraging the power of collaboration and savings for your business? Write to webexunlimited@cisco.com to learn more about Cisco Collaboration and to sign-up for a 30 day free trial.


Related Topics

Related Stories

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

Trending Now

At 22, this woman entrepreneur lost her father, took over his business, lost many clients, but refused to give up

8 hours ago

Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha's body found

31st July 2019

This investment banker quit his London job to start SKO footwear in India, made Rs 1.5 Cr revenue in 1 year

12th July 2019

VG Siddhartha – The poster-boy of Entrepreneurship

2 hours ago

[Funding Alert] MyPetrolPump raises $1.62 million from Venture Highway and Y Combinator

4 hours ago

After 20+ years in business, Naukri.com parent Info Edge is upping its game with new-age tech

18th July 2019