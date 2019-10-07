A

TikTok’s celebrated content creators share their personal journeys and what makes TikTok’s EduTok initiative relevant to India

Four popular TikTok celebrities, Dr Animesh, Geet, Gunjan Taneja, Awal Madan, share their personal journeys, how they are positively impacting people’s lives and outlooks, and cumulatively fueling India’s progress

By Team YS
7th Oct 2019
TikTok

TikTok

“I observed that there were lots of myths and misinformation floating around health and illnesses. As a doctor, I saw that while villages in India didn’t have access to quality healthcare, they had access to a smartphone. That’s when it occurred to me that I could provide these people access to the right information through short videos,” says Dr Animesh. Today, his channel on TikTok @DrAnimeshMS is debunking health myths while also providing a lot of insights on healthcare to millions in India. Many even reach out to him personally for tips and suggestions. Watch this video where Dr Animesh, and three other content creators, Geet, Gunjan Taneja, Awal Madan, all with a wide following on TikTok, share their personal journeys of positively impacting people’s lives and outlooks why they believe EduTok will fuel India’s progress.


