Titans 4.0 is an exclusive series brought to you by the Plugin Alliance to spotlight champions of Industry 4.0 technology who are revolutionizing manufacturing and logistics in India.In the first episode, Muthuraman Ramasamy, Vice President and Global Client Leader at Frost & Sullivan, takes us through the latest global and local Industry 4.0 trends, and the need for a supportive innovation ecosystem, along with moderator Rajkiran C., Senior Director - IoT/AR Business - India and EMEA-Emerging Geos, PTC.