TrakItNow at Amazon AI Conclave 2019
Satish Cherukumalli, Co-founder and CEO, TrakItNow shares how they are using IoT and AI to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. At Amazon AI Conclave 2019, he shares how they want to take it to the next level by providing customized disease outbreak risk analysis at a community level.
6th Mar 2020
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
Satish Cherukumalli, Co-founder and CEO, TrakItNow shares how they are using IoT and AI to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. At Amazon AI Conclave 2019, he shares how they want to take it to the next level by providing customised disease outbreak risk analysis at a community level.
Related Topics
Latest Videos
Recent videos published on YSTV