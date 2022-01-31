Transforming lives through responsible banking
00:02:07
About the session

Can companies achieve multiple, competing business goals like growth, decarbonization, supply chain efficiency, and fair working conditions?

 Weaving these targets together in one responsible financing solution, DBS Bank helped global retailer Inditex transition to more sustainable operations, simultaneously benefitting the farmers in their value chain.

 Watch these #PortraitsOfPurpose to see the real-world impact of doing business for good.

Get in touch with DBS Bank India to find out how we can help you business: https://bit.ly/3GfxdQ3

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

The vision of CampX by Volvo Group
00:04:04

Scale to Succeed | Supercharging the EV Revolution
00:42:38

AWS Women in Tech Series – [KareXpert]
00:03:11

The D2C playbook: winning the consumer market battle
00:41:54

Going ‘glocal’ to promote Indian artisans and weavers
00:25:03

Playment by TELUS International: Poised at the cutting edge of data labelling for AI
00:21:20