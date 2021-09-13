TWO key lessons from Mukesh Bansal's entrepreneurial journey
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
TWO key lessons from Mukesh Bansal's entrepreneurial journey
00:00:43
About the session
FEATURING
Mukesh Bansal
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Cure.fit
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rajan Anandan on the importance of thinking big
00:02:43
Rapid fire with Wingify Chairman Paras Chopra
00:00:21
Munish Varma explains SoftBank's data-focused investment thesis
00:01:50
Gaurav Hinduja shares the stories behind the founding of Capital Float
00:02:07
Anirudh Damani talks about his passion for diving
00:01:38
Bhavish Aggarwal on his ONE key mistake: not delegating enough
00:01:05