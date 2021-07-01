Uber India's bet on low cost products
00:00:30
FEATURING

Pavan Vaish
Head of Driver, Supply and City Operations - India & South Asia, Uber
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Founder shares IRR and deployment metrics for Trifecta Capital
00:00:44

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday, 28th January
00:15:28

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 25th May 2021
00:15:10

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 25th June 2021 | Peyush Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Lenskart
00:11:12

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 1st July 2021 | Gen next: Innovating for the future  
00:20:19

Advantage Club COO highlights product expansions to cater to specific client demand
00:05:15