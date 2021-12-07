In the first session of the two-part Knowledge Series powered by Intuit India, Sandeep Khurana, Principal Data Engineer at Intuit India and Shivanshu Gupta, Data Engineer II at Intuit India decode unified ingestion platforms (UIPs). They delve into how UIPs can support source teams and data engineering professionals with reliable ingestion, while adding analytics capabilities to data pipelines.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Knowledge session 1: Unified Ingestion Platform
00:22:50
About the session
FEATURING
Sandeep Khurana
Principal Data Engineer at Intuit India
Shivanshu Gupta
Data Engineer II at Intuit India
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 04 | Digital Lending : Scripting Inclusive Success
01:09:38
Emerging data structuring practices in BFSI
00:42:22
#TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 1: Consumer Engagement in an Over-Marketed World
00:25:12
Decoding new growth avenues with machine learning
00:28:28
DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 03 | Digital Payment Payments Push in the Connected World
00:59:03
PayU ScaleUp India Campaign Promo
00:01:12