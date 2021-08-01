India could be on the cusp of unlocking a $1 trillion opportunity for SaaS companies, creating nearly half a million new jobs by 2030, according to a report titled 'Shaping India’s SaaS Landscape' by SaaSBOOMi, Asia’s largest community of SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) founders and product builders, in association with McKinsey. In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Manav Garg, Founder of Eka Software and Together Fund, and Noshir Kaka, Senior Partner at McKinsey, deep-dive into how Indian SaaS providers can scale to their full potential, generating annual revenues of $50-$70 billion by 2030 and winning 4-6 per cent of the global SaaS market.
Unlocking India's $1 trillion SaaS opportunity: SaaSBOOMi-McKinsey report
