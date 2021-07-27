Best of both worlds: Unlocking the power of the hybrid cloud

How can businesses drive innovation and growth with hybrid cloud? In the second episode of Cisco’s ‘Cloud Dialogues’ on ‘Best of both worlds: Unlocking the power of hybrid cloud’, Neeraj Chauhan, CIO, PayU India; Harsh Vaishnav, Head of Sales, Data Centre and Cloud, India & SAARC at Cisco and, Mahesh Vandi Chalil, Senior Vice President, Technology at BookMyShow answer these questions by deep-diving into the potential of hybrid cloud capabilities. The panellists dwell on how businesses can boost cybersecurity and enable businesses to meet compliance requirements while fuelling growth.