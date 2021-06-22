In a startup environment where most aim to take the aggressive high growth stance for the initial years, NoBroker’s mantra of scaling slowly and steadily has worked well in its favour. Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of NoBroker tells us how his platform is exterminating the property broker and speaks of the challenges of micro match-making in a C2C business.
UpClose with Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of NoBroker. What’s the secret sauce that makes NoBroker stand out in the already over-crowded real estate market? Agarwal talks about how a 'broker mafia' attack validated their disruptive model and the many hurdles which shaped NoBroker’s success.
00:10:48
About the session
FEATURING
Amit Kumar Agarwal
Founder & CEO, Nobroker.in
Top moments from the video
1 Amit Kumar Agarwal on receiving threats of violence from brokers
2 Amit Kumar Agarwal on NoBroker's business model built around added services
3 Building features that customers want at NoBroker
4 NoBroker CEO on the challenges of building a C2C platform
5 Exterminating the Broker
6 NoBroker CEO shares their growth metrics and need to remove middlemen
Full video of the session
