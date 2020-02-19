UpClose with Rashie Jain & Amit Jotwani, Co-Founders of Onco.com, a one-stop destination for cancer treatment.

Concept and Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Camera: HR Raja, MS Nataraja | Edit: Anand Prasad

By Shivani Muthanna
19th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
remove
play

The incidence of cancer in countries like India and other developing nations is lower compared to the West, but the mortality rate is much higher, at 70%. Infact, a recent study by Onco.com revealed a distorted system where 40% patients in India did not have the complete required tests and 15% patients were on the wrong treatment path.


Onco.com was born with the objective to empower cancer patients to deal with the complex and chaotic condition head on, in a fully informed manner.  


Speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna, the founders of Onco.com explain how their platform is fixing India’s skewed cancer treatment and care. From bridging the information gap to connecting patients to the right oncologists, putting them on the right treatment path and building a community support system, Onco.com aims to set up a comprehensive solution that can revolutionize and mend the broken chain of cancer treatment in India and other middle income countries.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

UpClose with Vijay Arisetty, Founder and CEO of MyGate, India's first gated security app.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose with Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of NoBroker. What’s the secret sauce that makes NoBroker stand out in the already over-crowded real estate market? Agarwal talks about how a 'broker mafia' attack validated their disruptive model and the many hurdles which shaped NoBroker’s success.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose with Ananth Narayanan CEO and Co-founder of Medlife.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose with Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho. The Facebook backed social commerce platform is on a mission to solve a core societal problem.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

Athira Nair
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here's how Zynga's former CTO is solving mankind’s greatest problems

Team YS
DAILY CAPSULE

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce startup MaxWholesale raises $3M in Series A

Tarush Bhalla
FUNDING

[Funding alert] Rockstud Capital invests in VR Startup SmartVizX

Vishal Krishna
STARTUP

6 years of experiments and pivots later, this homemade food delivery startup is gearing up for growth

Team YS
STARTUP

Blume Ventures announces final close of Fund III at $102M

Sindhu Kashyaap
FUNDING

7 startups propelling India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles

Trisha Medhi
AUTOMOBILE