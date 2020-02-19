UpClose with Rashie Jain & Amit Jotwani, Co-Founders of Onco.com, a one-stop destination for cancer treatment.

The incidence of cancer in countries like India and other developing nations is lower compared to the West, but the mortality rate is much higher, at 70%. Infact, a recent study by Onco.com revealed a distorted system where 40% patients in India did not have the complete required tests and 15% patients were on the wrong treatment path.





Onco.com was born with the objective to empower cancer patients to deal with the complex and chaotic condition head on, in a fully informed manner.





Speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna, the founders of Onco.com explain how their platform is fixing India’s skewed cancer treatment and care. From bridging the information gap to connecting patients to the right oncologists, putting them on the right treatment path and building a community support system, Onco.com aims to set up a comprehensive solution that can revolutionize and mend the broken chain of cancer treatment in India and other middle income countries.