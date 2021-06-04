UpClose with Vijay Arisetty, Founder and CEO of MyGate, India's first gated security app.
00:11:48
About the session

Armed with a recent round of Series B funding to the tune of $56 million, security management startup, MyGate, has aggressive expansion plans to serve 15 million homes across 41 Indian cities and improve their service discovery platform via user generated content.

Speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna, Vijay Arisetty, Co-Founder and CEO of MyGate says while the entry of big names like Reliance JioGate into the gated security sector validates and educates the market, he is unphased by any competition, thanks to the deep understanding and reliability MyGate has established.

FEATURING

Vijay Arisetty
Founder & CEO, MyGate
See More See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 MyGate CEO on addressable market and value proposition
Video not supported in your device
2 Vijay Arisetty narrates the origin story of the MyGate app
Video not supported in your device
3 Vijay Arisetty on MyGate's partnerships with Swiggy and other apps
Video not supported in your device
4 MyGate CEO on competition and building for success
Video not supported in your device
5 Vijay Arisetty on simplifying the app experience and reducing time spent
Video not supported in your device
6 Vijay Arisetty on planned expansion from recent funding rounds proceeds at MyGate
Full video of the session
 Back to top
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Going from Series A struggle to raising over $200 million at Meesho
00:02:03

How knowledge-sharing SaaS platform Stack Overflow is helping technologists script the future
00:31:47

Ananth Narayanan narrates his journey over the years
00:01:03

MyGate CEO on addressable market and value proposition
00:01:95

Sameer Nigam on how PhonePe's diversified core team add to its success
00:01:08

Accel partners discuss initial investments and growth of internet startups
00:04:98