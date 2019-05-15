UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

Recovering from a near death experience Instamojo is now well on track to transforming into a full stack digital enabling partner for small and medium-enterprises.





What didn't kill them, has only made them stronger. Or so says Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo, speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna





Swain likens 'Mojoites' to ducks: calm on the surface, but paddling furiously under water in the tough times and ready to make a splash in the good, pointing out that payments will outpace the e-commerce ecosystem in the next few years.







