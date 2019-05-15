EDITIONS
UpClose
Series

UpClose

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

Concept and Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Camera: Rukmangada Raja | Edit: Raghavendra GS
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Recovering from a near death experience Instamojo is now well on track to transforming into a full stack digital enabling partner for small and medium-enterprises. 


What didn't kill them, has only made them stronger. Or so says Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo, speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna


Swain likens 'Mojoites' to ducks: calm on the surface, but paddling furiously under water in the tough times and ready to make a splash in the good, pointing out that payments will outpace the e-commerce ecosystem in the next few years.



Related Topics

Related Stories

Up Close with UpGrad Cofounder & MD, Mayank Kumar

Up Close with UpGrad Cofounder & MD, Mayank Kumar

Trending Now

How this school dropout rose from the footpaths to helm Rs 60-cr businesses

31st October 2018

चंदन के पेड़ों ने गुजरात के किसान को बनाया करोड़पति

24th September 2018

कभी आंगनबाड़ी में रसोइया का काम करने वाली प्रमिला अब बैठेंगी संसद में

31st May 2019

How to be a Flipkart seller: 11 essential steps

9 hours ago

குறைந்த முதலீட்டில் அதிக லாபம் ஈட்டக்கூடிய 35 வணிகங்கள்!

31st January 2018

नौकरी छोड़ किसान बनीं इंजीनियर, दुबई और इज़राइल में हैं इनकी सब्जियों के खरीददार

14th December 2017