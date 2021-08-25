Vamsi Krishna on competition in EdTech
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Vamsi Krishna on competition in EdTech
00:02:08
About the session
FEATURING
Vamsi Krishna
Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Vedantu
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
"Unicorn is an abused word": Wingify founder
00:00:51
Peyush Bansal on customer aspirations and delivering value across the price spectrum
00:02:53
Ashish Hemrajani talks about internet penetration and content consumption
00:02:17
The Terezin concentration camp as told by a holocaust survivor
00:01:36
Finding the next business frontiers faster
00:42:36
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How did eBay India clock double-digit growth in the pandemic?
00:10:38