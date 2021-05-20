Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Vamsi Krishna on ed-tech penetration in India
00:01:32
FEATURING
Vamsi Krishna
Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Vedantu
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Gaurav Munjal talks about economies of scale in internet startups
00:00:75
Paras Chopra on what motivates the team at Wingify
00:00:96
Peyush Bansal on building a customer centric brand
00:02:99
Ashish Hemrajani talks about OTT platforms, and diversification in business
00:02:01
Survivor talks about her companion after the holocaust
00:02:94
Vidya Balan talks about finding a unique identity for herself
00:01:13