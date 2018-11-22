Vikram Chandra believes his startup Editor ji is the answer to what’s 'broken' in video news

Renowned television journalist and former NDTV CEO Vikram Chandra’s startup, Editor ji, was launched last year. Vikram started the venture with the belief that video news needed to evolve from the way it has been served for all these years; that the system was “broken” and it needed a new format. In this exclusive interaction with YourStory senior editor, Ramarko Sengupta, the veteran journalist opens up about why he decided to leave television journalism after 24 years, how his first year of entrepreneurship has been, what he thinks of traditional media, and the future of the news business among other things. Watch to find out more.



