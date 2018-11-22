EDITIONS

Vikram Chandra believes his startup Editor ji is the answer to what’s 'broken' in video news

Renowned television journalist and former NDTV CEO Vikram Chandra launched his startup editorji with the aim of revolutionising video news for the next generation. In this exclusive interaction with YourStory's Ramarko Sengupta, the veteran journalist opens up about his entrepreneurial journey.
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Renowned television journalist and former NDTV CEO Vikram Chandra’s startup, Editor ji, was launched last year. Vikram started the venture with the belief that video news needed to evolve from the way it has been served for all these years; that the system was “broken” and it needed a new format. In this exclusive interaction with YourStory senior editor, Ramarko Sengupta, the veteran journalist opens up about why he decided to leave television journalism after 24 years, how his first year of entrepreneurship has been, what he thinks of traditional media, and the future of the news business among other things. Watch to find out more.


Related Topics

Related Stories

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of India’s first unicorn, InMobi, talks about entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of India’s first unicorn, InMobi, talks about entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Mavericks: Series Premiere - May 15, 2019

Mavericks: Series Premiere - May 15, 2019

Locus | YourStory Fabulous Workplaces

Locus | YourStory Fabulous Workplaces

Standard Chartered leaders and developers on Open Banking

Standard Chartered leaders and developers on Open Banking

Dr. Sebastian Wedeniwski, CTS, Standard Chartered Bank on Open Banking and its benefits

Dr. Sebastian Wedeniwski, CTS, Standard Chartered Bank on Open Banking and its benefits

Trending Now

From struggling to earn Rs 25,000 to a turnover of Rs 200Cr, story of Nature's Essence

22nd November 2018

How this school dropout rose from the footpaths to helm Rs 60-cr businesses

31st October 2018

चंदन के पेड़ों ने गुजरात के किसान को बनाया करोड़पति

24th September 2018

உலகின் மலிவு விலை ஏ.சி.யை கண்டுபிடித்துள்ள இவர்கள்தான் நிஜ பவர்ஸ்டார்கள்!

27th April 2016

குறைந்த முதலீட்டில் அதிக லாபம் ஈட்டக்கூடிய 35 வணிகங்கள்!

31st January 2018

कभी आंगनबाड़ी में रसोइया का काम करने वाली प्रमिला अब बैठेंगी संसद में

31st May 2019