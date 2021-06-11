Vikram Gupta shares learnings from his experience and the idea of an IIT-focused fund
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Vikram Gupta shares learnings from his experience and the idea of an IIT-focused fund
00:03:06
About the session
FEATURING
Vikram Gupta
Co-founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rajat Mathur's advice for organizations and individuals during the pandemic
00:05:21
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 10th June 2021
00:34:21
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 11th June 2021
00:13:54
Anshuman Bapna outlines Terra.do's business and inspiration behind setting it up
00:02:54
Druva CEO on the company's resilience to the pandemic
00:01:01
CEO highlights TWO key aspects of change at BabyChakra during the pandemic
00:02:05