What could be the next innovation in line with the edtech domain, that would be beneficial for both the educators, students, and the business alike? Experts delve deeper into the thought and share valuable insights, at the fifth episode of CXO Diaries, hosted by NxtGen and VMware in association with YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
CXO Diaries episode 5: Virtual schools can either be a school replacement or supplement, say experts
00:40:44
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
An Inside look into Pickrr’s journey of helping D2C brands scale
00:17:05
#TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 5: The nuances of fundraising for aspiring unicorns
00:28:41
Scale to Succeed | Leading the global SaaS revolution
00:42:20
Big compute, big data challenges - Convergence of HPC and AI
00:41:04
Decoding 'ELSS Hai Na'
00:20:21
Revolutionising India’s audio production industry
00:22:00