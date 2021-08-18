Wellness Forever Director on fundraising and acquisition plans
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Wellness Forever Director on fundraising and acquisition plans
00:00:45
About the session
FEATURING
Gulshan Bhaktiani
Promoter & Director, Wellness Forever
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Amrit Acharya on Zetwerk's international expansion strategy
00:00:50
CEO outlines the monetisation options for Koo
00:00:36
Siddharth Agarwal on GMV and revenue growth in e-commerce
00:00:36
Sahil Gilani on Gits' startup investment strategy
00:01:53
Ankur Capital founder on the exits outlook in the Indian market
00:01:10
Saurabh Aggarwal on building a successful game
00:01:09