“CM.com’s WhatsApp chatbot is a truly omnichannel chatbot. Our bots can be built by anyone by using our drag and drop interface. In fact, OOR Cabs built the chatbot on their own,” revealed Deepika Christina, Customer Experience Lead, ﻿CM.com, India Hub. To discuss how other brands can make the most of WhatsApp for business gains, CM.com and YourStory hosted the discussion ‘WhatsApp - A game changer for ride hailing’. Deepika and Maria Issac, Founder, OOR Cabs came together to discuss how brands can leverage the platform.