At the launch of the first batch of 100 brands at YourStory’s 500 challenger brands initiative, Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder & CEO, Velocity shared his expertise on funding alternatives for D2C brands. In this Masterclass session titled ‘Working Capital financing for D2C brands’, Abhiroop takes us through the concept of RBF (revenue-based financing) and why it is super helpful to D2C brands.