In this interview with YourStory, Madan Padaki, Strategic Advisor, YuWaah, UNICEF India; Chetan Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra Foundation; and Ashutosh Verma, a Zoology student at Jammu Central University talk about the Young Warriors, a pan-India movement to engage 5 million young people in 90 days and impact 50 million families in the country as part of efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.
Young Warriors Movement - a pan-India movement to engage 5 million youths to help India combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis
