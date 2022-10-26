Accelerate Cost Optimization using Graviton

The session will be led by Jayesh Vartak and Arun Pandey. During this session, Jayesh and Arun will give an introduction about Graviton, and talk about architecture and managed services supporting Graviton along with highlighting customer case studies. This session showcases how you can leverage Graviton instances to optimise the cost for AWS-managed services and EC2-based workloads. AWS Graviton processors are custom-built by AWS using 64-bit Arm architecture, which provides up to 40 percent better price-performance, over comparable x64-based instances, of cloud workloads running in Amazon EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud). It includes but is not limited to application servers, micro-services, high-performance computing, electronic design automation, gaming, open-source databases, and in-memory caches.