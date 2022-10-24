Improve application scalability with reduced cost using Karpenter on Amazon EKS

This session will highlight how Karpenter simplifies Kubernetes infrastructure with the right nodes at the right time. Karpenter is designed to let you take full advantage of the cloud with fast and simple compute provisioning for Kubernetes clusters. ‍ The session will show how Karpenter automatically launches the right compute resources needed to handle your cluster's applications. It is designed to let you take full advantage of the cloud with fast and simple compute provisioning for Kubernetes clusters. This session will be hosted by Chetan Dharma, who is working as a Senior Solutions Architect at AWS. Chetan will give an overview of Karpenter and guide you to set it up along with showcasing a working demo of Karpenter on EKS-managed node groups.