Architectural Patterns for using Redshift to analyse Near Real Time data

00:38:03
About the session

The session will highlight how companies can effectively use Redshift DWH. This session will present multiple architecture options ranging from joining DWH with OLTP, to ingesting almost real-time data to Redshift. It will be led by Priya Jathar and Akshaya Rawat. Priya is a Solutions Architect at AISPL, AWS Digital Native Business (DNB). Similarly, as a Solutions Architect working with the DNB segment, Akshaya is also focused on data analytics solutions. During this session, the speakers will discuss defining near real-time analytics, the need for near real-time analytics, federated queries-based approaches, near real-time ingestion to Redshift and using Redshift spectrum with Transactional data lake. The last part of the session will be dedicated to a service demonstration and a live Q&A session.

FEATURING

Priya Jathar
Solutions Architect

Akshaya Rawat
Solutions Architect
