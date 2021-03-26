In this session of M-Power Academy, join Julian Bright, AI Specialist Solutions Architect, AWS for an overview of MLOps, its features and benefits, and the new features in Amazon SageMaker that enable MLOps. The session also covers an overview of the relevant orchestration frameworks and tools, an MLOps Demo, and the various data integration options possible with AWS services.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
AWS M Power Academy - Session Two - DevOps for Data Science: Operationalising Machine Learning
01:14:03
About the session
FEATURING
Julian Bright
AI Specialist Solutions Architect, AWS
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
LOGIN
Please register to continue watching the full video.
REGISTER