At AWS, security is job zero, but in an organisation, security is everyone's job. AWS Shared Responsibility Model differs for the cloud provider and customer. The security of the cloud is AWS's responsibility while security in the cloud is managed by the customers.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Best Practices to assess and monitor AWS environment
01:08:20
About the session
FEATURING
Team YS
Team YS
Video not supported in your device
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
LOGIN
Please register to continue watching the full video.
REGISTER