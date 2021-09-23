Building smarter games with AI/ML
01:19:48
About the session

The session looks at how game developers are utilising AI/ML to solve problems in gaming, followed by specific services to enhance the player’s experience and relevant examples from game companies. The final segment of the session deep-dives into two of the most common ML use cases in the gaming industry. Speaker Arun Kumar Lokanatha, AWS Startup Solution Architect – will lead the session, offering his insights, share case studies and conduct the demos.

FEATURING

Arun Kumar Lokanatha
AI/ML Solutions Architect

Yogish Pai
Technical Account Manager