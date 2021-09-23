The session looks at how game developers are utilising AI/ML to solve problems in gaming, followed by specific services to enhance the player’s experience and relevant examples from game companies. The final segment of the session deep-dives into two of the most common ML use cases in the gaming industry. Speaker Arun Kumar Lokanatha, AWS Startup Solution Architect – will lead the session, offering his insights, share case studies and conduct the demos.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Building smarter games with AI/ML
01:19:48
About the session
FEATURING
Arun Kumar Lokanatha
AI/ML Solutions Architect
Yogish Pai
Technical Account Manager