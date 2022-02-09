Conversational messaging turning into the biggest growth hack for your startup
00:45:21
About the session

It was in early 2005, when Gupshup emerged to become one of the primary players in the messaging space, recognising the need for conversational messaging in the market, and today, it has turned into one of the leaders of conversational messaging. So, how are startups leveraging growth through conversational messaging? The virtual webinar by Gupshup, powered by YourStory, delves deeper into the tenets of conversational messaging.

FEATURING

Ravi Sundararajan
Chief Operating Officer
Video not supported in your device
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
Please register to continue watching the full video.