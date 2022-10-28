Emerging security controls at the Edge

The session will be led by Arun Pandey, Sr. Database Specialist Solutions Architect at AWS and Punit Jain, Senior Solutions Architect at AWS. In this session, they will talk about how companies can use the AWS service – Shield Advanced, WAF – to protect their edge without any architectural changes. This session will help users identify common external threats, leverage Layer 7 protection and enable auto-mitigation using AWS WAF among other best security practices. This session will also be complemented with demonstrations and Q&A sessions.

Punit Jain
Senior Solutions Architect, Cloud Security Specialist

Arun Pandey
Solution architect
