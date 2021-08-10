Optimise price performance with AWS Graviton2 processors

In this session of M-Power Academy, AWS experts Satinder Pal Singh, Venugopal Pai and Nirmalya Chakraborty will provide a comprehensive overview of how to attain optimal price performance using AWS Graviton2 Processors. Through a series of hands-on use-cases and demos, they also cover the benchmarking of applications, migrating RDS instances to AWS Graviton2 and deploying multi-architecture EKS clusters with AWS Graviton2 processors.