Optimise price performance with AWS Graviton2 processors
01:20:01
About the session

In this session of M-Power Academy, AWS experts Satinder Pal Singh, Venugopal Pai and Nirmalya Chakraborty will provide a comprehensive overview of how to attain optimal price performance using AWS Graviton2 Processors. Through a series of hands-on use-cases and demos, they also cover the benchmarking of applications, migrating RDS instances to AWS Graviton2 and deploying multi-architecture EKS clusters with AWS Graviton2 processors.

FEATURING

Satinder Pal Singh
Head Solutions Architects-DNB, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd

Venugopal Pai
Solutions Architect, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd

Nirmalya Chakraborty
Solutions Architect, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd
