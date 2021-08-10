In this session of M-Power Academy, AWS experts Satinder Pal Singh, Venugopal Pai and Nirmalya Chakraborty will provide a comprehensive overview of how to attain optimal price performance using AWS Graviton2 Processors. Through a series of hands-on use-cases and demos, they also cover the benchmarking of applications, migrating RDS instances to AWS Graviton2 and deploying multi-architecture EKS clusters with AWS Graviton2 processors.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Optimise price performance with AWS Graviton2 processors
01:20:01
About the session
FEATURING
Satinder Pal Singh
Head Solutions Architects-DNB, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd
Venugopal Pai
Solutions Architect, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd
Nirmalya Chakraborty
Solutions Architect, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
LOGIN
Please register to continue watching the full video.
REGISTER