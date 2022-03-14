The role of technology accelerating agriculture financing.
01:03:17
About the session

Can data-driven technology cut risks for institutional lenders in the agri business and predict risks, and mitigate them to make farming profitable? Understand where the industry is headed, with inputs from our expert panelist Hemendra Mathur, Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund and Co-founder, ThinkAg; Azad Mishra, Senior Vice President for Rural and Agri-business Group, HDFC Ergo GIC; and Balachandran M K, Head, Rural Retail and Microinsurance, SBI General Insurance, on the role of technology accelerating agriculture financing.

FEATURING

Hemendra Mathur
Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund and Co-founder, ThinkAg

Azad Mishra
Senior Vice President for Rural and Agri-business Group, HDFC Ergo GIC

Balachandran M K
Head, Rural Retail and Microinsurance, SBI General Insurance
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
Please register to continue watching the full video.