Can data-driven technology cut risks for institutional lenders in the agri business and predict risks, and mitigate them to make farming profitable? Understand where the industry is headed, with inputs from our expert panelist Hemendra Mathur, Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund and Co-founder, ThinkAg; Azad Mishra, Senior Vice President for Rural and Agri-business Group, HDFC Ergo GIC; and Balachandran M K, Head, Rural Retail and Microinsurance, SBI General Insurance, on the role of technology accelerating agriculture financing.
The role of technology accelerating agriculture financing.
01:03:17
About the session
FEATURING
Hemendra Mathur
Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund and Co-founder, ThinkAg
Azad Mishra
Senior Vice President for Rural and Agri-business Group, HDFC Ergo GIC
Balachandran M K
Head, Rural Retail and Microinsurance, SBI General Insurance
